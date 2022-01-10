West Ham transfer news: David Moyes eyeing £45m 'huge statement signing'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Lille striker Jonathan David would be a "statement signing" for West Ham if they can land him this month, says journalist Adam White.

The 21-year-old is one forward the Hammers are thought to be interested in as David Moyes looks to bolster his options up front.

What is the latest news involving David?

Last month, the reliable ExWHUemployee told The West Ham Way that the east London club are interested in signing David.

However, ExWHUemployee also stated that the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool are keen, making a move to the London Stadium unlikely.

Since then, the Mail on Sunday have also suggested that West Ham like David, so the Canada international certainly does seem to be on their radar. Elsewhere, Jeunes Footeux have claimed that he will cost €55m (£45m), the same fee the Hammers paid for Sebastien Haller.

David has been excellent this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions for Lille so far, making it no surprise that a whole host of clubs want to sign him.

What has White said about David to West Ham?

Given the teams sniffing around David, White thinks West Ham would make a huge statement if they managed to bring him in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Ligue 1 expert said: "It would be a huge statement signing given the clubs that are interested."

Will West Ham land David this month?

Considering the upward trajectory West Ham are currently on, with Moyes' men challenging for Champions League football, they should be able to lure good players like David to the London Stadium.

That being said, signing the former Gent man does not look like it is going to be easy. Lille look reluctant to let go of their key players this month, already rejecting a €35m (£29m) bid from Newcastle United for Sven Botman, according to Fabrizio Romano, as they look to make the Champions League quarter-finals and qualify for the competition again next season.

On top of that, as already mentioned, David seems to be attracting interest from some real European football heavyweights, which complicates things even further.

It does not look impossible, but it is going to be a hard deal to pull off, especially in this transfer window. From a West Ham perspective, though, it is great to see the club targeting quality players. An addition like David could be what takes them into the Champions League and to that next level.

All in all, the Hammers need to sign a new No.9 as soon as possible, with Michail Antonio their only real option for that position.

