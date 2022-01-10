Alex Albon: Age, Height, Net Worth, Salary, Girlfriend and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Alex Albon is a Thai-British Formula 1 driver who competes for the Williams team, with him joining them in 2022.

Albon has been a member of the Red Bull Driver academy for several years, with him driving for both Toro Rosso and Red Bull so far in his career.

His time at Red Bull ended in 2020 and probably not how he would have liked, with him unable to match Max Verstappen for pace and being replaced by Sergio Perez.

However, there is no doubting Albon's ability as a driver and after a better year in DTM in 2021, he is now back in F1 with Williams, partnering Nicholas Latifi.

Here is everything you need to know about Alex Albon...

How old is Alex Albon?

Albon is 25-years-old, he was born on 23rd March, 1996.

How tall is Alex Albon?

Alex Albon is 1.86m tall, making him one of the taller drivers on the grid.

What is Alex Albon's networth and salary?

Albon's networth and salary are both valued at $1m.

Who is Alex Albon's girlfriend?

Albon is currently dating Lily Muni, who is a professional golfer.

There is a lot of good-will towards Albon in the paddock and the news that he was back in the sport for 2022 was greeted warmly.

He gets a chance to drive for a team outside the Red Bull bubble, too, and that will make for an interesting new experience for him.

Williams are looking to use 2022 as a real opportunity to get back towards the front after a few difficult seasons, and Albon would certainly like to spearhead that challenge.

He and Nicholas Latifi should work together well as neither seem particularly spiky characters and that should mean harmony within Williams remains strong.

Albon is just as ambitious and arguably as talented as some of the best younger drivers in the field, and he'll be eager to show that in 2022.

You can keep up to date with all the latest F1 news, rumours and results right here at Give Me Sport.

News Now - Sport News