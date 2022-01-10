Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 releases new content on a daily basis and the latest leaks which have surfaced on social media have revealed the latest content coming to Ultimate Team very soon.

Many love FUT, and hundreds of thousands of gamers play each other in Ultimate Team on a daily basis.

In order to keep the FIFA community engaged, developers EA Sports FIFA have been constantly bringing out new content. There is so much that players find it hard to complete all of it.

With lots of new packs, squad building challenges and objectives, players will be excited and intrigued to see what is coming to FIFA 22 in the near future.

Read More: FIFA 22 Team of the Year: TOTY Squad, Release Date, Predictions And Everything We Know So Far

FIFA 22 Leaks reveal new FUT content arriving soon

FIFA 22 has had a huge problem with leaks this year. Many accounts are leaking key information around promos, new content and more, and these leaks have been constantly right.

The element of surprise has somewhat disappeared from Ultimate Team in FIFA 22; however, this has not seen its popularity decrease.

A big reason for this is due to the great content consistently being released, including lots of special cards and promos every Friday.

These latest leaks revealing all the new content coming very soon have come from FutSheriff and he posted the news on Twitter. The content arriving in January 2022 to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (FUT) is:

Mid icon SBC (most likely non repeatable)

Prime Torres

Clarence Seedorf Low Icon

78+ player pick (two choices)

81-87 upgrades

Swaps objectives ( Silver, Italy, Liga NOS and EFL)

Many will be wanting to complete all the squad building challenges, and many will also be wanting to obtain Clarence Seedorf is possible.

Swaps objectives are a great way to get lots of good free rewards as you can use these swaps to unlock players, packs and more.

All this new content will be going live from Monday 10th January 2022 at 6PM GMT. Be sure to jump on FIFA 22 as soon as you can as all this new content will only be in FUT for a limited amount of time.

Are you enjoying FIFA 22 this year or do you think EA Sports FIFA are releasing too much content? Let us know in the comments down below.

You can find all of the latest Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News