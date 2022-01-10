Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Plans for Jeff Hardy to feud with Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had to be changed after Hardy's WWE release.

Following Jeff Hardy's release from WWE last month, plans have been revealed to what the creative team had in store for the The Charismatic Enigma before his sudden departure.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Hardy's release meant future paths for both Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns had to be altered, with Jeff initially scheduled to work a programme with McIntyre before challenging The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship.

We saw before Hardy's release from WWE, the first stepping stones in his angle with McIntyre as he teamed with The Scottish Warrior in a bout with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss during a December episode of SmackDown, and Sean Ross Sapp has indicated that the storyline was set to continue.

“A lot what was planned for Drew had a wrench thrown into it when Jeff Hardy left WWE, when he was released, because in the interim, Drew was gonna do some stuff with Jeff, Jeff I think was also gonna do some stuff with Roman, and then it was gonna head towards Drew vs Jeff, or at least that was the assumption.”

Drew has since been written off of WWE TV thanks to a beatdown from Corbin and Moss, to allow him to deal with a legitimate neck injury. While Roman Reigns' positive COVID test that saw him miss Day 1's title defence against Brock Lesnar, led WWE to change course with their plans for both the WWE Championship and Universal Title pictures.

Reigns is now set to defend his Universal crown at The Royal Rumble against Seth Rollins, but it seems entirely possible that this was a spot that was meant for Jeff Hardy before he and WWE parted ways.

