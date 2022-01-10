Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Some rather interesting plans have been theorised by fans for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns this month.

At the Royal Rumble on January 29, Roman Reigns looks set to defend his Universal Championship against former stablemate Seth Rollins.

That isn't the only big title match scheduled for the show, as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is set to defend the belt he won on New Year's Day against Bobby Lashley.

This has thrown WWE's WrestleMania fans into question, with reports suggesting that Lesnar vs. Reigns is the match WWE wants to book for the show.

There has been a rather interesting theory going around online, which has been brought up by WrestleTalk, regarding how WWE could get to that match.

While some have speculated that the match could be title vs. title, others think that there's a solid chance Roman Reigns actually loses the Universal Championship before WrestleMania.

The working theory is that Reigns could drop his belt to Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble, freeing the belt to move over to Monday Night Raw.

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure WWE Superstar from the 1990s? Bastion Booger Sonny Snot Big Ben Sharpe Man Mountain Mike

This could mean that Lesnar would retain his title over Bobby Lashley at the show, moving the WWE title onto SmackDown and freeing him up to defend the belt against Reigns at WrestleMania.

Some have even speculated that Paul Heyman could be the one to cost Reigns the match and his title against Rollins to aid Brock Lesnar.

The story would then see, if the theory is correct, Reigns winning the 2022 Royal Rumble match to go on to face Lesnar at the show.

It's important to stress that as of right now, this is just a theory and not a concrete report. It's unknown whether or not this is something that WWE is planning.

Regardless, for more information on WWE's plans for the 2022 Royal Rumble show later this month, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News