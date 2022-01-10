Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Eduardo Camavinga certainly took two birds with one stone in this crunching tackle on Saturday night at the Bernabeu.

While Sergio Ramos might have been one of Real Madrid’s most ferocious tacklers, it appears new signing Camavinga has stepped in to fill the boots of the former Galactico.

The 19-year-old joined from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais at the start of the season, and it didn’t take long for the French U21 to make an impression, scoring in his La Liga debut, while already having made 19 appearances for the club.

But while Camavinga is backed as an elite playmaker and has excellent control on the ball, it’s becoming more evident that this young star also has the physicality and defensive skills to go with that.

On Saturday night, Real Madrid dazzled at the Bernabeu, defeating Valencia 4-1 to extend their lead at the top of La Liga to five points.

It’s hard to see how teams will catch Madrid this season, especially as their strike force of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior both netted twice during the match to put the hosts ahead.

Yet there was one moment in the dying embers of the game that really got the crowd on their feet.

Coming from behind, Camavinga made one of the biggest tackles we’ve seen this season, wiping out two Valencia players in the process.

One of which was 6’3” centre-back Mouctar Diakhaby who looked to be caught in the crossfire of the three-way collision.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Cutting across teammate Jose Gaya and Camavinga, Diakhaby stretched to recover a loose football but was struck with the force of two players arriving at pace.

One of which is Camavinga, who seems to make contact with the ball but also sweeps underneath both players, causing the massive collision.

Ouch!

Take a look at the video below…

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

The challenge is something even Sergio Ramos would be proud of.



Fans took to Twitter to discuss whether the player should have been awarded a red card for the tackle, while others argued the Valencia players would have collided anyway.

Check out their reactions below…

1 of 20 In the 246 competitive meetings, which side has won the most? Real Madrid Barcelona They're tied



While you could argue that he does make contact with the ball, Camavinga amazingly wasn’t even booked for this challenge.

News Now - Sport News