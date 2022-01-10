Rust January Update: Facepunch Offer Intriguing 2022 Teaser

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Rust are preparing to offer up what will be a tasty update with their first patch of 2022.

Facepunch Studios have been hard at work bringing the gaming community their fresh looking updates following the New Year but have remained tight-lipped on what is to come for the time being.

Last month, we got an excavator production buff as well as animal attacks on vehicles taken away and the Compound Bow being unlocked from the Tier 1 Workbench - but it was not yet known what was on the horizon for Rust and what the developers had in mind.

However, Facepunch have now opened up slightly in regards to what fans can expect from the first update of 2022, off the back of what was simply, a massive year for Rust.

While the developers opted not to go into detail, they did reveal part of their poker hand

Read more: Rust January 2022 Update: Release Date, Patch Notes, Bug Fixes And More

Rust January Update 2022

Via Facepunch's official live blog, the developers celebrated what they described to be an "exceptional year" for the series and revealed they will be releasing a new arctic monument "in the very near future.

(Credit: Facepunch)

"What can you expect from us in 2022? More of the same! Guaranteed monthly updates every first Thursday of the month along with occasional hotfixes and holiday events," said Facepunch Studios."In February we'll be releasing a heap load of quality of life changes. We're excited to see what we can accomplish in 2022 and we thank each and every one of our players for continuing to enjoy our work. "

They also added that they will be launching an array of life changes and are excited to see what they can accomplish in 2022.

Rust is available to download right now for Microsoft Windows (PC), PS4 and Xbox One.

Click on the links below to view the most recent updates that have arrived in Rust:

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest Rust News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News