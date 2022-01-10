Tottenham transfer news: Spurs in talks over £20m 'world-beater' that 'nobody can stop'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte could bag "an absolute world-beater" if he succeeds in welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore to North London, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Traore has entered the final 18 months of his £43,000-per-week contract at Molineux and has been heavily linked with a switch to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the early stages of the January transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

According to The Times, Spurs are in talks to sign Wolves wide-man Traore in a deal worth £20million.

The report suggests Conte wants to potentially convert him into a right wing-back after deciding Tariq Lamptey would be too expensive to sign from Brighton & Hove Albion and Emerson Royal does not fit the bill.

It appears Traore is keen to play under the Italian and Wolves are willing to sanction his exit after rejecting a number of fresh contract offers.

Alternatively to a straight cash deal, The Athletic have claimed Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici are weighing up making a proposal which would see Matt Doherty return to his former club in part exchange.

Spurs have reignited their interest in the eight-cap Spain international after failing with a £30million offer in August and opting against meeting his £50million asking price.

Despite the uncertainty over Traore's future, he has gone on to make 21 appearances this season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Traore?

O'Rourke believes Spurs target Traore frightens defences thanks to his strength and lightning-quick pace, meaning he could prove to be an exciting addition to Conte's squad.

However, the journalist warns Traore is not the most consistent of performers and that has resulted in him being made to settle for a place on the bench in both of Wolves' last two Premier League fixtures.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "It's just a strange one with Traore really.

"He really can't get into that Wolves team sometimes but on his day, if he's on his game, I think he's an absolute world-beater.

"Nobody can stop him with his pace, power and everything else."

Are Spurs facing competition in the race for Traore?

It has been suggested that London rivals West Ham United could potentially rival Spurs for Traore's signature.

However, a conflicting report has claimed that Hammers boss David Moyes has ruled out making a move.

Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp is known to be an admirer of Traore, who is valued at £25.2million by Transfermarkt, leading to reports that the title challengers could strengthen their interest.

Meanwhile, Spanish media outlet Sport have revealed that Barcelona could look to win the race for the 25-year-old's services if Ousmane Dembele exits the Nou Camp.

