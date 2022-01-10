League of Legends Update 12.2: Riot Set to Unleash New Firecracker Skins

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With update 12.2 on its way to League of Legends and 12.3 not long after, we will see new skins on their way, this article will show you the latest Skins coming to Summoner’s Rift!

Two new skins will be continuing the Crystal Rose Theme, These are:

Crystal Rose Akshan and Crystal Rose Janna.

Crystal Rose Akshan will receive:

A New Model and Textures

A New VFX

A NEW SFX

A New Recall Animation

Crystal Rose Janna will receive:

A New Model and Textures

A New VFX

A NEW SFX

A New Recall Animation

These Skins will cost you 1350 RP and you can try them on the PBE.

We will also Two new skins from the Withered Rose Line, the two champions getting skins will be Elise and the newest Champion Zeri.

League of Legends New Skins

Withered Rose Elise will receive:

A New model and textures

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New Recall Animation

These Will Cost 1350 RP and can be tested on the PBE.

With Chinese New Year right round the corner, Riot are bringing us the annual Firecracker themed skins

The champions that will be receiving these skins are Sett, Teemo, Xin Zhao, Tristana and Diana.

Firecracker Sett will receive:

A New model and Textures

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New Recall

Firecracker Teemo will receive:

A New model and Textures

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New Recall

Firecracker Xin Zhao will receive:

A New model and Textures

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New Recall

Firecracker Tristana will receive:

A New model and Textures

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New Recall

Firecracker Diana will receive:

A New model and Textures

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New Recall

We will be seeing a brand new Skin line, and they are something to be excited about as they look incredibly nice!

The Champions to receive these Skins will be Ezreal, Amumu, Lissandra, Kindred, Lux and a Prestige version for Lux.

Porcelain Ezreal will receive:

A New Model and texture

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New animation and recall

A New VO

The skin will also include an experimental add on Jay Chou “Blue and White Porcelain”

This Skin will be a legendary skin and cost you 1820 RP and will be on the PBE Soon.

Porcelain Amumu will receive:

A New Model and Texture

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New recall

Porcelain Lissandra will receive:

A New Model and Texture

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New recall

Porcelain Kindred will receive:

A New Model and Texture

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New recall

Porcelain Lux will receive:

A New Model and Texture

A New VFX

A New SFX

A New recall

These Skins will all cost you 1350 RP and will be coming to the PBE Soon.

Porcelain Lux Prestige Edition will receive a new model and texture as well as New VFX

There will also be a Prestige Edition for the Skin Brave Phoenix Xayah

This will receive a new Model and Texture as well as New VFX

