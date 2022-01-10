Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'were confident this morning' of agreement over 6'5 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has claimed that Newcastle United ‘were confident this morning' of securing a transfer for Lille defender Sven Botman.

The 21-year-old has emerged as Eddie Howe’s first-choice centre-back signing for the January transfer window, and he is reportedly open to joining his revolution in the North East.

What is the latest news involving Botman?

According to Sky Sports News' Transfer Blog (08/01, 17:59), Lille were considering a bid worth £29.3 million for Botman from the Magpies after rejecting their initial approach.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Les Dogues are hoping to keep hold of their star player this month, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has reiterated that stance.

Throughout 2020/21, Botman formed a formidable partnership alongside Jose Fonte at the heart of defence, starting 37 of Lille’s 38 league games as they ended a 10-year wait for another top-flight title.

And although things have been harder for Jocelyn Gourvennec’s charges this season, the Netherlands Under-21 international has continued to put in some impressive displays.

As per WhoScored, Botman has averaged a whopping 4.6 clearances and 0.8 blocks per league game this term, bettering his teammates' tallies for both metrics.

With Newcastle currently struggling to keep clean sheets, managing just two in all competitions this season, the 6 foot 5 beast could provide fresh hope in Newcastle's relegation battle.

What has Downie said about Botman?

The youngster fuelled speculation over an imminent arrival at St. James’ Park after he was seen liking Newcastle posts on social media.

Lille have also already sold Jonathan Ikone to Fiorentina this winter to ease their €100m (£83.3m) debt woes, and Downie claims Newcastle were feeling positive over their chances of prising Botman away this morning.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Downie gave a five-word update on how Newcastle felt about their chances of Botman at the start of the day, before elaborating that a bid worth £29m had been tabled: "Newcastle were confident this morning.

"There was a growing confidence over the weekend they would get Botman after a second bid of £29m was placed."



Do Newcastle need another defender?

Newcastle's poor defensive record this season speaks for itself, having conceded 42 goals in 19 Premier League games so far. Botman would surely help improve upon that in the second half of the campaign, while it's clear the Magpies do need fresh blood at the heart of the backline.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles needs a clear long-term partner, with Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Ciaran Clark all playing alongside him in the Premier League this season. Signing Botman would put that dilemma to rest while improving Newcastle's chances of beating the drop.

