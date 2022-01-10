Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul has urged Claressa Shields to put their feud to bed and work together to take women’s boxing to new heights.

Shields and Paul have been embroiled in pubic spats on social media and have traded verbal insults with each other in recent months.

The former Olympic gold medallist claimed she would beat up the YouTuber turned boxer if the pair ever met in the ring and called out Paul to spar her for $100,000.

Paul, however, ignored the callout and branded Shields a ‘loser’ after she lost her latest MMA contest against Abigail Montes.

The most recent development in the feud came just a few days ago when USA Today Sports uncovered leaked emails from Shields’ team which asked if she could compete on one of his undercards.

The messages show Shields’ team trying to contact Paul’s advisor Nakisa Bidarian before the exhibition fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Bidarian said: “Claressa is obviously one of the best female boxers of all time, but the numbers (of viewers) she has didn’t make sense for us in terms of what Mark was hoping to achieve for her (in purse money).

“So I didn’t think it added to the Tyson-Jones pay-per-view, which ended up being the eighth largest in history."

More emails also show Shields’ manager Mark Taffett enquiring about the possibility of her fighting on the Paul vs Ben Askren undercard.

"Claressa had a historic win … to become the first man or woman in the four-belt era to win an undisputed world title in two weight divisions," Taffett wrote to Bidarian on March 15.

"We are now beginning a plan for our next few fights and would love to discuss our plan with you to see if Triller is interested in being the video platform of the world's greatest female fighter.

"We would love to participate on your April 17 card if you have a slot available."

The Mirror published details of these leaked emails on Twitter but instead of continuing to mock Shields as he has done in the past, Paul instead offered an olive branch to the fighter.

“Let’s put this behind us and work together to continue to build women’s boxing.”

Paul has been vocal recently in his desire to organise a fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.

Serrano is part of Paul’s promotional company ‘Most Valuable Promotions’ and the 24-year-old says a contest between the Puerto Rican and Taylor would be the biggest women’s fight in history.

Meanwhile, Shields has been linked with her own ‘super-fight’ against long-time rival Savannah Marshall.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Shields will take Paul up on his offer. For now, her focus will be on her upcoming middleweight title fight against Ema Kozin.

The fight will take place at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on February 5th.

