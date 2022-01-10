Crystal Palace transfer news: Selhurst Park could help Vieira sign 71-cap massive name

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey ‘would like to move back to London’ amid interest from Crystal Palace, according to journalist Dean Jones.

After a frustrating two-and-a-half-year stint in Turin, Ramsey has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months.

What is the latest news involving Ramsey?

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Palace have come forward for the 31-year-old’s signature in the January transfer window as manager Patrick Vieira aims to complete his revolution in south London.

However, the Eagles could face extensive competition for Ramsey’s signature, with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Everton also listed as potential suitors.

Vieira signed two midfielders over the summer in the shape of Conor Gallagher and Will Hughes, but the capital club’s engine room may need major surgery once again in the near future.

Gallagher’s loan deal is set to expire in the summer, while other options James McArthur, Cheikhou Kouyate and Luka Milivojevic are all in their 30’s.

Some fresh faces may be needed over the winter, therefore, and although Ramsey is also entering the twilight of his career, the added quality of the 71-cap Wales international would surely be warmly welcomed.

And Palace’s chances of snapping up the three-time FA Cup winner have seemingly been handed a significant boost after Dean revealed his desire to live in London once again.

What has O’Rourke said about Ramsey?

After spending 11 years at previous club Arsenal, Ramsey is thought to be keen on returning to the English capital.

Dean disclosed how a move to Palace fits in with the box-to-box dynamo’s life and career plans, potentially giving the club hope of pulling off a significant coup.

He told GiveMeSport: “Aaron Ramsey would like to move back to London specifically. I'm told he even has his eyes on a specific area that he would like to live in, and Crystal Palace would fit with him making that next move in his life and career.”

Where would Ramsey fit in at Palace?

Palace have made an impressive start to life under Vieira, claiming 23 points from their opening 20 league fixtures to leave them sitting in midtable.

Nevertheless, there could be several changes over the next few transfer windows as the south London outfit continue to mould their first-team squad into their French tactician’s view.

And Ramsey could be a crucial cog, considering his proven record in the Premier League. For the Gunners, the midfielder bagged 40 goals and 51 assists in 262 appearances in the competition.

