Tottenham transfer news: Fresh claim emerges over £27m star amid major Fab Romano update

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Tottenham might consider selling Steven Bergwijn if they can "get a few quid back" for him.

Bergwijn was signed by Jose Mourinho for £27m almost two years ago but has struggled for consistency in North London.

And with the Dutchman nothing more than a squad player right now, Bridge believes that Spurs might think about moving him on before the window closes.

What's the latest news with Bergwijn?

It's been a relatively nothing season for the 24-year-old, who's not started in the Premier League since August, playing just 76 minutes in that period. Bergwijn started the campaign in the XI but has slipped below Lucas Moura in the side of late.

Bergwijn was linked with Ajax last summer but knuckled down and made the most of Harry Kane's early-season no-show to start the first three top-flight games. But the winger has been underwhelming since then, with his goal and assist against West Ham last month his only display of note in recent times.

Therefore, according to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have decided to sell the former PSV attacker, who's missed the last four games through injury. The transfer guru claims that Bergwijn is not short of interest, with Ajax once again in the running, although he said that nothing has yet been agreed and the race is open.

If Bergwijn recovers from his calf problem, he could be given some rare game-time in the coming weeks, with Heung Min Son sidelined. But Bridge thinks that Tottenham might consider cashing-in on him this month.

What did Bridge say about Bergwijn?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He just hasn't done anything near enough in two seasons he's been at Tottenham, and you can imagine that if Tottenham want to get a few quid back, they will consider selling him."

Could selling Bergwijn prove a mistake by Tottenham?

Bergwijn initially made a blistering start to his Spurs career either side of lockdown, scoring three goals in first six appearances, including a stunning debut effort against Manchester City.

But his numbers since the end of his first season have generally been poor. Since the beginning of last term, the winger has scored just twice and laid on nine assists in 48 games. In the same period, Moura has been directly involved in 28 goals and Son has an impressive 53.

Therefore, with Bergwijn not cutting the mustard, moving him on in January would be a good outcome for both parties.

