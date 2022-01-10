Elland Road transfer news: £22.5m rising star 'fits profile of what Leeds are looking for'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara would ‘fit the profile’ for the sort of player Leeds United are currently searching for in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The highly-rated 22-year-old has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs in recent weeks after entering the final 6 months of his contract at the Stade Vélodrome.

What is the latest news involving Kamara?

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have identified Kamara as one of the players who could solve their current injury issues in the middle of the pitch.

Another report by El Nacional has claimed Manchester United are also keen to snap up the former France Under-21 international, while Newcastle United and West Ham have also been listed as potential suitors.

Kamara has made 144 appearances for Marseille after graduating from the club’s academy and has become one of the hottest properties in French football as a result.

And the youngster’s underlying numbers indicate he could be an ideal fit for Leeds as they look to bolster their engine room options over the winter window.

As per FBref.com, Kamara has won 1.65 tackles, produced 6.54 successful pressures and 1.43 blocks per 90 throughout 2021/22, bettering Adam Forshaw’s tallies of 1.20, 5.22 and 1.09, respectively.

O’Rourke believes, therefore, that the versatile gem would be a suitable signing for Leeds, should they follow up their interest with a formal offer.

What has O’Rourke said about Kamara?

With key midfielder Kalvin Phillips out injured until March, a replacement may be top of Marcelo Bielsa’s wish list for January.

And O’Rourke has claimed Kamara – who is valued at £22.5m by Transfermarkt - is the sort of player that Leeds ‘are looking for’ in the current window.

He told GiveMeSport: “Yeah, he would fit the profile for what Leeds are looking for, especially with Kalvin Phillips being out injured. A defensive midfielder who can also slot in centre-back, if needed.”

Would Kamara be a good fit for Leeds?

Marseille manager Jorge Sampaoli is a known disciple of the innovative Bielsa, with his tactical philosophy sharing many of his inspiration’s key principles.

In fact, Sampaoli has followed in ‘El Loco’s’ footsteps by managing Chile, Argentina and OM, meaning Kamara would already be familiar with the unique requirements that would be placed upon him at Elland Road.

Bielsa may be tempted to make a move for Kamara as a result, and he could play a pivotal part in Leeds’ fight to maintain their Premier League status.

