Arsenal transfer news: Arteta could speak to £83.5m sensation in 'key week' for Gunners

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This week could be key for Arsenal in their pursuit of Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic, says journalist Dean Jones.

Arsenal are thought to be very keen on signing the 21-year-old striker this month, and Jones has suggested that Mikel Arteta could be set for talks with the player.

What is the latest news involving Vlahovic and Arsenal?

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners are ready to spend upwards of £70m on Vlahovic to bring him to the Emirates in this transfer window.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport had previously reported that Fiorentina would demand close to €100m (£83.5m) for their star man, so it certainly does look like Arsenal are going to have to spend big if they are to land their target.

It is a lot of money, but it is not hard to understand why the Serie A outfit are demanding so much, with Vlahovic being in absolutely deadly form for a season and a half now.

Enter Giveaway

Since the start of the last campaign, the Serbia international has scored almost 40 league goals, making him one of the most in-form forwards in European football.

What has Jones said about Vlahovic and Arsenal?

Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that this could be a key week for Arsenal and Arteta as they look to bring Vlahovic to the Emirates.

Speaking to GMS, the transfer insider said: "I think this is a real key week for Arsenal. Arsenal want Arteta to speak to him personally to make that work."

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

Do Arsenal need Vlahovic?

Without a shadow of a doubt. Simply put, signing an elite No.9 has to be a priority for Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the club looks far from certain, with the 32-year-old missing Arsenal's recent league fixtures due to a disciplinary breach.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette's contract is expiring, meaning the Frenchman could leave north London in the summer.

1 of 15 Which year did Dennis Bergkamp leave Arsenal? 2006 2008 2010 2012

Ultimately, both Aubameyang and Lacazette departing in the near future would leave Arsenal with virtually nothing up front. That is why they need to sign a new centre-forward, and Vlahovic looks perfect.

The Gunners buying Vlahovic could also deal north London and top-four rivals Tottenham a huge blow, with Antonio Conte's side said to be interested in the former Partizan man, too.

According to another La Gazzetta dello Sport report, Vlahovic is on Conte's wish list as he looks to strengthen his own forward options this month. Undoubtedly, things could be about to get real interesting.

News Now - Sport News