The next month could be make or break for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp will have to make do without two of his superstar forwards in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane while Naby Keita's absence will also put a massive dent in the depth of his resources.

With the trio embroiled in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations currently taking place in Cameroon, Klopp is going to have get creative if Liverpool are to have any chance of hanging on in the title race.

With Manchester City already puling away in the Premier League, any sort of slip up could see Liverpool completely cut adrift after what was a promising start to their season.

So what are Klopp's options? How will he deploy his remaining resources in the best way he possibly can?

Here are five potential, per a report in the Mirror ways the reds could line up while the African stars are away.

Roberto Firmino the tip of the spear

Fortunately for Klopp, his defence will continue to pick itself as long as they all stay fit and COVID free.

It's up top where he is going to have force some puzzle pieces together.

However, in Frimono and Diogo Jota he has two very able attackers while an ever willing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Chamberlain is more than capable of doing a job.

Takumi Minamino's time to shine

Minamino has very much lived in the shadow of the likes of Mane and Salah since his arrival at Anfield, making first-team football incredibly tricky to come by.

However, this could be the opportunity he has been waiting for and Klopp could easily find room for him if he drops Firmino into a number 10 role.

Divock Origi never misses

Origi is one of Liverpool's greatest clutch players of the modern day.

His unerring ability to pop up with crucial goals in unrivalled but he has always struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up.

Does Klopp trust him enough to lump extra responsibility on his shoulders?

The long awaited 'Trent into midfield' transition?

This is a rogue shout and probably the least likely of them all.

However, with Klopp thin on the ground when it comes to midfield options, it might not be the worst shout. Neco Williams would slot in at right back while Trent moves into a more advanced role alongside the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Make way for Kade?

Kade Gordon showed he's a true talent with his performance for Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Was it enough to convince Klopp that he can bear the responsibility of a Premier League title race?

Whatever the case, be it Gordon or Origi or Minamino, some the background characters are going to be asked to take on a lot more responsibility in the coming weeks.

