Rangers transfer news: Big claim emerges on 'talented' Ibrox target after GvB agent talks

Rangers have been boosted in their pursuit of the 'talented' Xavi Simons as he is willing to leave Paris Saint-Germain amid interest from Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, according to Get French Football News' chief features writer Adam White.

Simons has entered the final six months of his PSG contract, meaning he is potentially able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with the Gers ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

What's the latest news involving Simons?

According to French media outlet L’Equipe, via Ibrox News, Simons is unwilling to pen a contract extension with his current employers.

The same publication, via the Daily Record, has claimed Mino Raiola - Simons' agent - told PSG that the midfielder will only sign a new deal if his client is assured of a loan exit for the remainder of the campaign or offered more game-time at the Parc des Princes.

Van Bronckhorst was appointed as Rangers' manager in November and it appears Simons features high on his transfer wishlist.

According to Spanish media outlet AS, van Bronckhorst is keen to make Simons one of his first signings.

The report, which describes the 18-year-old as 'one of the most hopeful young people in the world of football', suggests van Bronckhorst has already made informal contact with Raiola.

What has Adam White said about Simons?

White believes Simons has already shown he has a bright future ahead of him but it is unlikely that he is going to be offered regular first-team minutes with his current employers.

The French football expert reckons the six-cap Netherlands under-19s international is willing to move onto pastures new in order to gain more experience.

White told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there's definitely a willingness, in theory, from players like Simons to go out on loan or just to play.

"He was great for PSG when he played in the cup recently in midfield. He looked really good in those games.

"I think he's still very young, of course, but any side like Rangers that is able to get hold of him will be getting a talented player."

Why is Simons unhappy with his opportunities at PSG?

Simons was described by The Sun as 'one of the hottest properties' to have come out of Barcelona's infamous La Masia in some time when PSG raided the Spanish giants for the teenager two-and-a-half years ago.

But he has found his opportunities limited in the French capital, making just five senior appearances.

Simons has been handed just two senior starts this season, with both of those occasions coming in Coupe de France victories.

Despite grabbing an assist in the win over Vannes just a matter of days earlier, Simons was made to settle for a substitute appearance in the stalemate with Lyon at the weekend.

