Everton transfer news: Farhad Moshiri could 'cause uproar' with agreement over £11.7m star

Farhad Moshiri would cause "uproar" if he signed off on a deal to bring Ross Barkley back to Everton, claims journalist Paul Brown.

Reports suggest that the Toffees are interested in re-signing their former player this month in a controversial move.

What is the latest news involving Barkley to Everton?

According to The Telegraph, Barkley's name has been discussed at Everton and the Merseyside club are now eyeing up a loan move for the 28-year-old.

He was slammed by some Everton fans for the way he left Goodison Park for Stamford Bridge back in 2018, hence why any potential return would be a controversial one.

However, from Barkley's perspective, a transfer to the Toffees or another Premier League outfit is something he undoubtedly needs.

The £11.7m-rated English midfielder remains far from Thomas Tuchel's thinking, starting just one league game all season.

Furthermore, a move to a side like Everton this month is something that probably should not be ruled out.

What has Brown said about Barkley to Everton?

For Brown, though, such a move is likely to cause uproar. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Daily Star journalist said: "I think if the owner was to sign off on that one, I think it would cause uproar.

"I don't think anyone at Everton is ready for the sort of uproar that might cause really."

Should Everton sign Barkley?

While a lot of Everton fans will probably be against it, bringing Barkley back to Goodison Park does make some sense.

The Merseyside outfit have had issues with FFP recently, something manager Rafael Benitez has spoken about, so they may be limited in what they can do in the remainder of this transfer window, especially after forking out Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

It means the Spaniard may have to look at cheap options, and Barkley on loan would obviously be a cheap option, one that would bring much.

Amassing just over 230 Premier League appearances playing for Chelsea, Everton and Aston Villa, the England international is very experienced when it comes to the top flight.

Barkley is also capable of playing both in midfield and further forward, which could come in handy when you consider the amount of injuries the Toffees have had this season.

The likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andre Gomes have spent time on the sidelines in the current campaign, so bringing in an extra body who can play in more than one position does not sound like a terrible idea. All in all, Barkley could be a good acquisition for Everton.

