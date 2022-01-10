Newcastle transfer news: Fresh update emerges on Sven Botman after huge Ornstein claim

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United's hopes of welcoming Lille centre-half Sven Botman to St James' Park are not dead in the water, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies have already begun their January business by welcoming Kieran Trippier to the club for £12million, but head coach Eddie Howe has been looking to secure further defensive reinforcements before the window slams shut.

What's the latest news involving Botman?

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claimed this afternoon that Newcastle's hopes of landing Botman are all but over due to Lille refusing to consider selling the Dutchman.

Ornstein admitted Botman has been the Magpies' number one defensive target during the January transfer window and he was keen to secure a switch to Tyneside, but the reigning Ligue 1 champions are intending to keep the 21-year-old on their books until the summer.

It comes after The Athletic revealed last week that Newcastle submitted an improved offer for Botman having seen their initial proposal rejected by Lille.

The report suggested Lille’s financial situation could make a sale necessary if the Magpies' offer was strong enough.

It emerged prior to the opening of the January transfer window that Howe, who was appointed as the Magpies' head coach in November, had made Botman a 'priority signing'.

Speculation on whether Botman, who is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt, would be open to joining Newcastle then ramped up due to some of his social media activity.

Eagle-eyed supporters spotted that the 21-year-old liked a photoshopped image of Kieran Trippier in a Newcastle shirt prior to his arrival and mocked up images of himself in the famous black and white stripes on Instagram.

Enter Giveaway

Despite the ongoing uncertainty over the 10-cap Netherlands under-21s international's future, he has still made 17 appearances for Lille this season.

What has Keith Downie said about Botman?

Although Ornstein appears confident that Botman will not end up heading to St James' Park before the window slams shut, Downie believes there is still a chance of a deal going ahead.

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't say it's dead yet."

Why is Howe looking to improve his defensive options even further?

No Premier League side has conceded more goals than Newcastle this season, so it is clear the Magpies have not been solid enough at the back.

A £305million takeover led by the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund was completed in October, making Newcastle the richest club in world football.

1 of 15 Which club did Newcastle sign Callum Wilson from? Tottenham Hotspur AFC Bournemouth Ipswich Town Coventry City

That means Howe has a significant transfer budget for the January window and his side's defensive frailties came to the fore once again as they were on the receiving end of an FA Cup third round upset by Cambridge United at the weekend.

As a result, Newcastle have still kept just one clean sheet since the campaign got underway in August.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News