Molineux transfer news: £27m Wolves target 'expected to make' big January move

Journalist Adam White has revealed there has been ‘a lot of talk’ about Wolverhampton Wanderers target Renato Sanches leaving Lille in the near future.

Sanches was reportedly close to departing the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the summer following interest from several potential suitors, including Wolves and Liverpool.

What is the latest news involving Sanches?

Despite attracting the attention of multiple Premier League sides, the 24-year-old stayed put, partly because he picked up a knee injury back in August that ruled him out of action for two months.

However, Sanches has made an impressive return to first-team action following his fitness setback, putting in some eye-catching displays for Les Dogues.

As per WhoScored, the Portugal international has produced 1.4 key passes, 2.6 dribbles and 4.8 long balls per league game, the highest tallies amongst his outfield teammates for each metric.

Sanches’ outstanding performances last term helped Lille claim their first Ligue 1 title in 10 years, but their €100 million (£83.3m) debt has seen several stars depart since then.

The likes of Boubakary Soumare, Mike Maignan and Jonathan Ikone have been sold in recent months to ease the reigning champions’ financial troubles, and White disclosed how there’s also been ‘a lot of noise’ about Sanches moving on.

What has White said about Sanches?

Although the journalist stated that there hasn’t been any update surrounding the engine room operator’s potential move to Wolves, he revealed Sanches is ‘expected to leave’ Lille.

He told GiveMeSport: “Not to Wolves per se, but there's been a lot of talk about him leaving. He is expected to leave. Both he and people around him have been making quite a lot of noise about him moving on.”

Would Wolves be a good move for Sanches?

Sanches, who is valued at £27m by Transfermarkt, has unfinished business in the Premier League after enduring a tricky loan spell at Swansea City throughout 2017/18.

The box-to-box dynamo failed to record a single goal or assist in 12 top-flight appearances during his time in south Wales and may be eager to return and show his true potential.

And Wolves could be the ideal club to do just that. The extensive Portuguese contingent at Molineux should help him settle quickly, while manager Bruno Lage will surely be looking for long-term heirs to Joao Moutinho.

The 35-year-old has been a fantastic servant to the Midlands outfit, but his compatriot could be a sensible replacement at this stage in his career.

