Steven Gerrard returned to the home of his old enemy tonight as he took his Aston Villa side to Old Trafford for an FA Cup clash with Manchester United.

Gerrard is not a popular figure at the Theatre of Dreams after years of fierce battles when wearing the colours of bitter rivals, Liverpool.

Gerrard was enemy number one at Old Trafford for many a year and you can be sure that he knew it as well.

Since he hung up his Liverpool shirt for the last time, Gerrard and United have been able to keep each other at arm's length. That is, until the FA Cup came knocking.

After a successful stint at the helm of Scottish giants Rangers, Gerrard took up the hot-seat at Villa Park, replacing the outgoing Dean Smith.

That put him on a direct crash course with United and it was only a matter of time before he was able to renew his rivalry.

There can have been no more tantalising a prospect than being given the opportunity to knock United out of the cup at home.

However, Gerrard knew he was in for a hostile evening long before he ever stepped out of the tunnel at Old Trafford.

When the long-awaited moment did come, the United fans did not disappoint.

The din cascading down from the terraces was nigh-on deafening as Gerrard stepped into the simmering cauldron at the Stretford End.

It was clear that he wasn't welcome but it didn't seem to phase him at all.

With a real swagger in his step, Gerrard marched down the touchline, popped a stick of gum in his mouth and defiantly turned to face the famous stand.

It was a typically Gerrard reaction and you could just tell he was right back in his element.

At the time of writing, however, things were not going Gerrard's way after Scott McTominay headed home from a sumptuous Fred cross to give United the lead.

