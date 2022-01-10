Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Mohamed Salah has been unbelievable for Liverpool this season.

The Egyptian winger has contributed to a ridiculous 26 goals (16 goals, 10 assists) in 20 games in the Premier League in 2021/22.

He has been the standout performer this campaign and, barring a huge downturn in form, is the favourite to win the PFA Player of the Year award.

It's no surprise that Salah features in Alan Shearer's Premier League team of the season so far.

But who joins Salah in Shearer's XI? View the Newcastle legend's team of the season so far and his explanations for his choices, per the Premier League's official website, below...

Aaron Ramsdale

“Been under a lot of pressure, pulled off some magnificent saves. Not only that, but his distribution from the back has also been superb and set up so many Arsenal attacks.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold

“I would love to have played with him. Gets into so many good positions going forward. The quality of his ball never really disappoints.”

Ruben Dias

“Very reliable, big, strong, good in the air. I know that they score a lot of goals but he’s got to do a lot of work defensively as well, and he doesn’t disappoint.”

Antonio Rudiger

“I think he's been superb and played a big part in what Chelsea are trying to do.”

Joao Cancelo

“His ball-playing ability has been magnificent. He sets up so many attacks for Manchester City and some of his passes into the forward players have been excellent.”

Conor Gallagher

“He's been a main driving force in that Crystal Palace team. Everyone, I think, has been impressed with the way that he has played.”

Declan Rice

“I look at him every single week and I see him improve, getting better, whether that's giving protection in front of the defence for West Ham United or whether that's driving forward. One of the main reasons that West Ham have been so impressive is the form of Declan Rice.”

Bernardo Silva

“There was a lot of talk about him leaving Manchester City in the summer, but he's been one of the standout players, and that's saying something because most players have been very, very good in that team."

Mohamed Salah

“How can he not be in? He will, I'm sure, barring injury, get that Golden Boot come the end of the season. Almost every time I see him cut in from that right-hand side, he doesn't fail to deliver.”

Denis Zakaria to Man United CLOSE? | The Football Terrace

Diogo Jota

“He's now almost an automatic in that Liverpool team sheet, which tells you how well he's done. Not fazed by it at all and looking very comfortable, and scoring goals, making it very, very difficult for opposition teams.”

Phil Foden

“Such an exciting young talent. Produced with England in the summer and now doing it in that Manchester City team. To get in there and do as well as he has done, that's the reason why he's in my Team of the Season so far.”

Shearer's team has caused a lot of debate. Some can't understand the omissions of Rodri and Emmanuel Dennis, while others have called out his decision to include Foden.

While not everyone will agree with Shearer's XI, there's no arguing that each player in his XI have excelled so far in the 2021/22 campaign.

1 of 20 Where was Ferguson born? Glasgow Aberdeen Inverness Edinburgh

News Now - Sport News