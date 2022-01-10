Chelsea transfer news: 'Almost certain' Blues will reach January agreement amid £17m link

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It is "almost a certainty" that Chelsea will add to their backline in this transfer window, says journalist Paul Brown.

The Blues are currently being linked with multiple defenders, including Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, amid an injury crisis.

What is the latest transfer news involving Chelsea?

With both Ben Chilwell and Reece James injured, Chelsea are looking for new wing-backs, something manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken about.

"If we had a full squad I would love to answer this question and say we need nothing. But we have the issue and that’s why we look into it," Tuchel recently told The Guardian and other outlets when talking about Chelsea's wing-back crisis and the transfer window.

In regards to who the west London club are looking at, Dest of Barcelona is one name they are thought to be considering.

Enter Giveaway

According to the Sunday Mirror (via the Daily Express), the 21-year-old is a £17m target for Chelsea and is open to moving to Stamford Bridge this transfer window.

What has Brown said about Chelsea's transfer plans this month?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown is expecting the European champions to sign at least one player to strengthen their defence.

The Daily Star journalist told GMS: "I think it's almost a certainty Chelsea will sign someone to strengthen that backline."

Chelsea FORCE Tottenham disasterclass! Full reaction on The Football Terrace to Carabao Cup win!

Would Dest be a good addition to Chelsea's squad?

Considering Tuchel's lack of options in the wing-back positions right now, any addition would probably be a good one.

Chilwell is out for the rest of the season, while James is expected to be sidelined for at least two months (via The Guardian). Their injuries have left Marcos Alonso as the only real wing-back option in the squad, with Cesar Azpilicueta playing in central defence these days, showing the dire need for the Blues to recruit in that area.

Dest, described as a "fantastic player" who has the talent to become "one of the best" in the world by Dani Alves, can play on both the left and the right. So that obviously makes him a very appealing option given that the Blues have injuries in both wing-back positions.

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Chelsea footballer from the 1990s? Joe Allon Michael Gilkes Darren Barnard Damian Matthew

Playing for both Ajax and Barcelona, the USA international, who cost his current club £19m, also has a lot of experience at the highest level.

Ultimately, given the predicament Chelsea are in, Dest looks a possibility, while recalling Emerson from his loan spell at Lyon is also an avenue the Blues seem to be exploring.

News Now - Sport News