Steven Gerrard returned to the home of his old enemy Manchester United for the first time as a manager on Monday night.

The Liverpool legend, now at the helm of Aston Villa, returned to the scene of some of his greatest battles and would have been desperate to inflict a body blow on his bitter rivals.

He was given an incredibly hostile welcome when he stepped out at the Stretford End but seemed to be drinking it all in as he turned to face the source of the racket.

Unfortunately for Stevie G, matters on the pitch didn't quite go according to plan to start off with as United took the lead through Scott McTominay.

Villa bounced back well though and grew into the clash as the game wore on.

In fact, it can be argued that for the best part of the first half, Villa were the better side.

That pressure looked to have finally caused the United rearguard to crack when Danny Ings poked home after a well worked set-piece.

The away end roared into life but it was short-lived.

VAR quickly stepped in to have a look with the goal ultimately scratched out for the most marginal of offsides - reportedly.

Confusion reigned as the commentators tried to work out why the goal had been disallowed with some believing handball had been the cause of the issues.

There was also a blatant block on Edinson Cavani in the build up that could've been to blame.

It was a typically shambolic few minutes as the officials scrambled to make a call but they did, eventually, come to an accord.

At the time of writing, Villa remained behind.

More to follow...

