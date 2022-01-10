Arsenal transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on £75m star Arteta would 'get the best out of'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons that Alexander Isak has the right profile to have a successful career at Arsenal if they end up signing him.

The Swedish international, who was described as "special" by ex-Gunners man Freddie Ljungberg after his impressive Euro's last summer, has been linked with a move to the Emirates this month.

Mikel Arteta is desperately trying to add a forward to his ranks before the window closes, and Brown believes that the Real Sociedad frontman would be the right fit.

What's the latest news with Isak?

Isak doesn't turn 22 until next September but is one of the hottest prospects in European football. He's already scored eight goals for his country and boasts a fine record for Sociedad, netting 41 goals in only 113 games.

This season, Isak hasn't been his prolific self, scoring just four times in La Liga, but the Daily Mail believe that Arsenal are still trying to sign him, as are Newcastle.

But Isak signed a new contract with Sociedad last summer, meaning his £75m release clause will have to be activated in order to prize him away from the Anoeta Stadium.

Isak has been a top target for Arsenal since November, with Tottenham and Manchester City also in the running for his signature. But Brown reckons that his profile would make him a good fit at the Emirates.

What did Brown say about Isak?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "He seems to have the right profile and you would expect Arsenal to get the best out of him if they were to get him."

Why do Arsenal need a striker?

Despite their recent FA Cup exit at the hands of Nottingham Forest, the Gunners are enjoying a fine campaign under Arteta and are currently fourth in the Premier League.

However, two of his three senior strikers in Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, don't appear to have a future in north London. Nketiah has rejected a new contract, whilst the latter was recently stripped off the captaincy for a disciplinary breach and looks to have played his last game for the club.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette, who's currently first-choice, is also set to be a free agent at the end of the season, meaning Arsenal's need for a new striker is becoming more desperate by the day.

