Tottenham latest news: Fresh claim emerges on Tanguy Ndombele's future

Journalist Dean Jones doesn't think that reaction of the Tottenham fans towards Tanguy Ndombele will lead to the record signing being sold.

Ndombele was booed off in the second half against Morecambe on Sunday after his substitution, and reports have since emerged that Tottenham are hopeful of selling him in January.

But Jones doesn't think that talk over his future is down to the incident in the FA Cup tie.

What happened against Morecambe?

For long periods, it promised to be an embarrassing afternoon for Antonio Conte's side, who were staring down the barrel at a first FA Cup defeat to an EFL team since losing to Leeds in 2013.

League One side Morecambe led for more than 40 minutes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which forced Conte to introduce the likes of Oliver Skipp, Lucas Moura, and Harry Kane. Moura and Kane both scored after Harry Winks' fortuitous equaliser, but the game will be remembered for who came off as part of that triple substitution.

Two of the players that were replaced were Bryan Gil and Dele Alli, who both got off as quickly as possible to save time and give Tottenham every chance of finding a route back into the game. But that's not how Ndombele saw things. The Frenchman decided to slowly trudge off the pitch, which led to a series of boos from the Spurs faithful and Ndombele leaving the pitch even slower.

Hours after the incident, The Athletic reported that both Tottenham and Ndombele were hopeful of him leaving him in January.

But Jones doesn't think that the boos on Sunday will necessarily lead to his exit.

What did Jones say about Ndombele?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't buy too much into fan emotions leading to players' futures, because I've seen so many times where it hasn't led to be the case.

"In the heat of the moment, it can look like that, but clubs are businesses, they're not going to suddenly sell a player because he was booed off."

Is there any way back for Ndombele?

There doesn't appear to be, but you can never say never in football.

Down the road at the Emirates, Granit Xhaka was involved in a similar incident, and he remains a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans some two years later. This season alone, the midfielder has started every Premier League that he's been available for.

But this comes after Ndombele has done little in the way to win over Tottenham fans the last two-and-a-half years. He might not have played his final game in the famous Lilywhite, but the club will now surely do everything to move him on before the window closes later this month, not least because they're running the risk of him getting another bad reception if he does turn out again.

