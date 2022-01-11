Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool's Carabao Cup first-leg tie against Arsenal did not go ahead as planned last week.

Liverpool asked the EFL to postpone the game due to a supposed COVID-19 outbreak among the squad, a request that was accepted.

The EFL said in a statement: “Having now fully reviewed the circumstances involved, the league has accepted Liverpool’s request after determining, albeit reluctantly, that a postponement was the only option as the club looks to mitigate against the further risk of infection amongst its squad and staff alongside ensuring public health was protected by not travelling from Liverpool to London.”

However, Jurgen Klopp later revealed that there had been a number of 'false positives' and only Trent Alexander-Arnold had the virus.

Speaking before Liverpool's FA Cup clash against Shrewsbury on Sunday, he said, per the BBC: "This was the team we could line up with today and the boys did really well," the Champions League winning boss said after the game,

"We had last week a proper outbreak and it showed up that we had a lot of false positives but the rules are like they are so all these players who are false positives couldn't play.

"The only real positive came from Trent Alexander-Arnold and all the rest were false positives."

Following Klopp's comments, the Athletic have reported that the EFL is under pressure to investigate the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

The EFL have received complaints from some clubs who want clarity over exactly when Liverpool found out this information, as if it was before the Arsenal match, there is a chance they could have played.

Some of the clubs that want the situation investigated have had requests for postponements this season for COVID-19 outbreaks rejected.

The Athletic also state that should Liverpool could face 'serious punishment' should they be found guilty of any wrongdoing and that they could have played the fixture.

It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds and whether any action is taken.

