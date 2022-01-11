Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United may be through to the fourth round of the FA Cup but their 1-0 victory over Aston Villa on Monday was far from convincing.

Scott McTominay’s header in the eighth-minute appeared to set United on course for a comfortable evening at Old Trafford.

It was anything but.

The warning signs were there in the first half as Ollie Watkins smashed the crossbar after capitalising on Victor Lindelof’s mistake.

Steven Gerrard’s side continue to threaten after the break and controversially had a Danny Ings goal disallowed after a foul in the buid-up on Edinson Cavani by the offside Jacob Ramsey.

Watkins then had a goal chalked off himself for an offside on Ings.

But United held on to progress to the next round and set up a fourth round clash against Middlesbrough.

Not too many players could leave the pitch with their head held high despite the win.

One man who will certainly be disappointed with his performance is Marcus Rashford. Fans inside the stadium appeared to get on the back of the forward even sarcastically cheering when he was substituted in the 86th-minute.

Just nothing is working for Rashford at the moment and his confidence appears to be at an all-time low.

He’s scored just three goals in 15 appearances this season and he was slammed for his lack of effort after Mason Greenwood’s shot had been parried by Emiliano Martinez.

But it wasn’t just that moment that saw fans question him. Throughout his 86 minutes, he looked a shadow of the player he once was.

A compilation video of his highlights have emerged on social media and it’s genuinely sad to watch.

Take a look:

VIDEO: Marcus Rashford's performance vs Aston Villa

Check out some of the more reasonable reactions to his performance:

After the match, BBC Sport pundit Alan Shearer questioned Rashford’s body language.

"When you look at the body language of some of the players... I don't want to single out Marcus Rashford because he's low on confidence, we don't know what's going on in his personal life," Shearer said.

"But I just think everything looks a huge effort for him at this moment in time. There's no spark, it's very flat. He started off the first five, ten minutes and I thought here we go, he's back to his best by giving Man United a little bit of width.

"He had a bit of a spark about him. But there was once in the first half, at the end, and in the second half when [Mason] Greenwood cuts in from the right-hand side... he just stands still."

At the weekend, Rashford posted something of an apology on social media after some disappointing performances from himself and the team in recent weeks.

We hope everything is okay with Rashford in his personal life and he’s soon back to his very best on the pitch soon enough.

