Newcastle transfer news: £27m Eddie Howe target 'would like St James' Park move'

Sven Botman's social media activity shows he wants to secure a move to Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Lille defender has caught the eye of Magpies fans on Instagram after liking a photoshopped image of Kieran Trippier in the famous black and white stripes and mocked up images of himself in a Newcastle shirt.

What's the latest news involving Botman?

The early stages of the Magpies' pursuit has not gone to plan after they saw an opening bid of £30million rejected by Lille.

But that failed to deter the Tyneside club as The Athletic revealed they submitted an improved offer last week.

The report suggested Lille’s financial situation could make a sale necessary and Botman is keen on a move to the Premier League.

It emerged last month that Eddie Howe, who was appointed as the Magpies' head coach in November, had made Botman a 'priority signing' during the January transfer window.

Although the 21-year-old's current employers are in some difficulties money-wise, they know they can squeeze a large sum out of Botman thanks to his contract not expiring for another three-and-a-half years.

As a result, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has suggested Newcastle's hopes of signing Botman are dwindling as Lille are hoping to keep the centre-half, who is valued at £27million by Transfermarkt, on their books until the summer.

What has Keith Downie said about Botman?

Downie believes Botman's social media activity suggests the 10-cap Netherlands under-21s international wants to join Newcastle.

The Sky Sports reporter, like Magpies supporters, has noticed some eye-catching pictures which have gained the central defender's approval.

Downie told GIVEMESPORT: "Sven Botman seems to be liking Instagram posts linking his move to Newcastle, which I think says a lot.

"That makes it clear that he would like to go."

Would Botman be a coup signing for Newcastle?

Newcastle have the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League, so it is clear that Howe needs to strengthen his options in the backline.

Botman played a key role as Lille beat heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title last term, so he would certainly bring a winning mentality to St James' Park.

He also followed that up by getting his hands on the Trophee des Champions after overcoming PSG in August and has gone on to make 17 appearances so far this season.

Speaking to DAZN, via Football Oranje, AC Milan legend and current technical director Paolo Maldini has hailed Botman as a 'great player'.

