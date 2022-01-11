Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

"I used to play with Player X, Player Y and Player Z. Who am I?"

We’ve all spent hours trying to answer those sort of quiz questions but even the biggest football fan can struggle.

But the list we’ve just compiled might just make your life a little bit easier.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

We’ve decided to have a bit of fun and dig out some forgotten teammates.

Whether it was for a couple of seasons or just a matter of minutes, it’s actually hard to believe some of these players called each other ‘teammates.’

But believe it or not, these 33 pairs actually played together.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 15 Who moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000? Luis Enrique Luis Figo Javier Saviola Cristiano Ronaldo

Son Heung-min and Ruud van Nistelrooy

Son and Van Nistelrooy played four games together while at Hamburger SV during the 2010-11 season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Steven Pienaar

These two actually won the Eredivisie title in 2002 and 2004 with Ajax.

Adel Taarabt and Kaka

Imagine the flair with these two in the same XI. They played 14 times together for AC Milan when the enigmatic Taarabt went there on loan in 2014.

Pep Guardiola and Francesco Totti

This was obviously at Roma with Totti being a one-man club. Guardiola had a short spell with the Giallorossi towards the end of his career.

Arturo Vidal and Toni Kroos

On paper, Vidal and Kroos form a lovely balance in midfield. They did on the pitch, too, for Bayer Leverkusen between 2009 to 2010.

Yaya Toure and Rivaldo

They both played for Barcelona but it was at Olympiacos in 2007 where Toure and Rivaldo played together on 20 occasions.

Marco Reus and Josh King

Teammates for just two games at Borussia Monchengladbach while King was on loan from Manchester United.

Wilfried Zaha and Edgar Davids

It doesn’t seem possible that Zaha and Davids played in the same era. But they did - at Crystal Palace in the 2010/11 season.

Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane

The image of Vardy and Kane sitting on Leicester’s bench is now famous. Just the 297 Premier League goals between them now and counting…

Dimitri Payet and Joe Cole

We could also throw Eden Hazard into this mix but he features later in this list. But Payet and Cole met at Lille as the former West Ham man played alongside the future West Ham man.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabinho

Now they’re rivals at Manchester United and Liverpool respectively. But they once turned out for Real Madrid for one La Liga match.

Kyle Lafferty and Paulo Dybala

This one will never make sense. Northern Irishman, Lafferty, really did used to play for Palermo with Dybala.

Mesut Ozil and Ivan Rakitic

It’s often forgotten that Oil turned out for Schalke at the start of his career - where he played alongside Rakitic.

Roberto Mancini and Robbie Savage

Italy’s national team manager and Savage were teammates at Leicester for a total of five matches in 2001.

David Beckham and David Moyes

Sorry, what? Many people forget that Beckham went on loan to Preston during the 1994/95 season. At the same time, David Moyes was just ending his playing career at Deepdale.

Zinedine Zidane and Thomas Gravesen

What a dream midfield duo at Real Madrid.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kurt Zouma

Aubameyang and Zouma actually spent a season-and-a-half together at Saint-Etienne.

Sergio Aguero and David de Gea

Manchester rivals for much of their careers but Aguero and De Gea were teammates for two years at Atletico Madrid before they moved to England.

Shaun-Wright Phillips and George Weah

Fifteen years may separate the two players but they appeared together for Manchester City back in 2000.

Alan Smith and Dele Alli

Smith and Alli actually played three seasons together at MK Dons.

Ronaldinho and Mauricio Pochettino

The current Paris Saint-Germain manager was lucky enough to share a pitch - and a dressing room - with Ronaldinho in Paris.

Manuel Neuer and Raul

The legendary goalkeeper and the legendary striker actually shared a changing room at Schalke in Germany.

Aaron Ramsey and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Hasselbaink was at the climax of his career, while Ramsey was just starting when they played alongside each other at Cardiff.

Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

We’ve already mentioned Aubameyang at Saint-Etienne but did you know he played 24 times for Lille - along with Hazard?

Hristo Stoichkov and Ryan Nelsen

The legendary Bulgarian moved to America before it was cool, playing for Chicago Fire and then D.C. United. That’s where he met Blackburn, Tottenham and QPR centre-back, Nelsen.

Ederson and Jan Oblak

Okay, technically these two didn’t actually play together. Although Portuguese side Rio Ave would have loved to have been able to play both Emerson and Oblak during the 2012/13 season.

Dani Alves and Sergio Ramos

Both have now played for Paris Saint-Germain but it was actually at Sevilla where Alves and Ramos played together in the mid-2000s.

Ronaldo and Jaap Stam

Cor, imagine this battle in training. Ronaldo and Stam played three times together at PSV Eindhoven in the 1990s.

Thierry Henry and John Arne Riise

Synonymous with Arsenal and Liverpool respectively, Henry and Riise actually played a few matches at Monaco together.

Radamel Falcao and Alexis Sanchez

Falcao and Sanchez spent time together in Argentina with River Plate.

Anthony Martial and Dejan Lovren

Teammates in the loosest sense of the word as Martial and Lovren played 11 minutes together for Lyon in the 2012/13 season.

Angel Di Maria and Freddy Adu

Remember Freddy Adu? The Football Manager legend who was destined for greatness played alongside someone who has achieved relative greatness. It was at Benfica if you were wondering.

Juan Roman Riquelme and Diego Maradona

Boca Juniors fans had the pleasure of watching both Diego Maradona and Juan Roman Riquelme in the same team. Wow.

News Now - Sport News