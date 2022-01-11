Everton transfer news: Toffees could land James Rodriguez replacement in 45-cap star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Adam White believes Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin has ‘the quality’ to replace the departed James Rodriquez at Everton.

Rodriguez departed the Merseyside outfit back in September for Qatari club Al Rayyan, leaving a creative void in Rafa Benitez’s first-team squad that is yet to be addressed.

What is the latest news involving Golovin?

The 45-cap Russia international established himself as one of the most exciting and promising talents in his homeland after making 113 appearances for boyhood club CSKA Moscow, helping them lift the top-flight title in 2016.

Golovin’s impressive displays for the capital club saw him play a pivotal part in his country’s run to the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, catching the eye of Monaco along the way.

Following the tournament, the Ligue 1 outfit splashed out £26.5 million to secure the services of the playmaker, and although he made a slow start to life in French football, Golovin is now finding his best form once again.

In 114 outings for the Principality club, Golovin has bagged 16 goals and provided a further 22 assists, but he has elevated his game to new heights over the last 18 months.

His ability to play defence-splitting passes with ease, provide threat from dead-ball situations, and his defensive work-rate makes the creative talent an attractive option for Everton.

And according to The Athletic, Benitez 'likes' Golovin and is an 'admirer' of his, but the playmaker's price tag could prohibit a potential transfer.

What has White said about Golovin?

Everton are enduring a run of just one win in their last 12 league games, and putting the ball in the opposition's net has been a major issue for them.

White has stated how Golovin is a player capable of replacing Rodriguez in Benitez’s setup and could successfully succeed the Colombian at Goodison Park.

He told GiveMeSport in an exclusive interview: “I think he certainly could (replace Rodriguez). I think he's got the quality.”

Do Everton need an attacking midfielder?

With Benitez yet to replace Rodriguez, the 61-year-old tactician has been left without any natural attacking midfielders in his first-team squad.

As a result, the Blues have struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities this season, racking up an Expected Goals tally of 22.5, the 12th-lowest total in the Premier League.

Everton chief creator Abdoulaye Doucoure has amassed four assists this season, one fewer than Golovin, highlighting the difference the Russian could make.

Whether Benitez and Everton follow up their apparent interest with a concrete offer remains to be seen, but the Monaco man could prove to be an astute acquisition.

