Tottenham transfer news: £20m deal for Antonio Conte target set to 'progress this week'

Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore is set to intensify in the coming days, with transfer insider Dean Jones claiming the deal is expected to progress this week.

Spurs opted against meeting Wolves' £50million price tag for Traore during the summer transfer window, but their interest has not gone away and they could strike a deal for far less than that sum this month.

What's the latest news involving Traore?

There has been a change in the dugout since Spurs initially stepped up their interest, with Antonio Conte replacing the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm in November, but Traore remains firmly on the club's radar.

In fact, The Times have revealed that Spurs are in talks to sign the 25-year-old wide-man in a deal worth £20million.

The report suggests Conte wants to potentially convert Traore into a right wing-back after deciding Brighton & Hove Albion would seek a lucrative fee for Tariq Lamptey and Emerson Royal, who only joined in a £25.8million switch from Barcelona in August, does not fit the bill.

Wolves owners Fosun are reluctantly ready to sell Traore after failing in their attempts to tie him down to a new contract at Molineux, while head coach Bruno Lage has hinted a transfer could be in the offing if it suits all parties.

Traore has entered the final 18 months of his £43,000-per-week agreement with his current employers.

What has Dean Jones said about Traore?

Jones believes Traore's days at Wolves are numbered as Spurs are stepping up their pursuit of the lightning-quick winger.

The transfer insider feels the North Londoners are growing more optimistic in being able to prise the eight-cap Spain international away from Molineux.

He is expecting negotiations to develop over the coming days.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I think it's going to be the one that progresses this week, for sure. Spurs are quite hopeful that they'll get him."

How has Traore performed so far this season?

Traore, who cost Wolves a club-record fee when they triggered his £18million Middlesbrough release clause three-and-a-half years ago, has made 21 appearances so far this term.

However, a potential worry for Spurs is that he has yet to register a goal involvement since the campaign got underway.

Traore last found the back of the net in Wolves' 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in May.

He started Wolves' 3-0 FA Cup third round win over Sheffield United at the weekend, meaning he will be unable to feature for Spurs in the competition should he link-up with Conte's charges.

