Money Kicks insists he isn't scared of Floyd Mayweather

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTuber 'Money Kicks' insists he isn't scared of facing Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight.

Rashed Belhasa, who goes by the username 'Money Kicks', boasts a record of 2-0 (1 KO), having headlined both of the 'Social Knockout' events which took place last year at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.

The 20-year-old Instagram star - who has over 2 million followers and counts Amir Khan, Lionel Messi and Anthony Joshua among his friends - has insisted he is not afraid of the 50-0 boxing legend.

Belhasa is the son of construction mogul Saif Belhasa, one of the most successful businessmen in the United Arab Emirates, and grew up in a mansion that has its own private zoo filled with over 500 exotic animals.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Emirati influencer said of the 45-year-old: "I grew up with lions - I am not scared of any human being.

"I will never fear any human."

Belhasa was taken the distance by Anas Elshayib in his first fight back in July, before knocking out Ajmal Khan in his second fight a few months later.

Despite having little-to-no amateur experience, he is taking inspiration from his friend Logan Paul, who managed to take Mayweather the distance in their exhibition bout.

"Logan made history," he added. "The whole world was talking about their fight.

"He has already given me tips on how to fight Mayweather.

"He told me to flinch a lot, and to move a lot, because Mayweather is a fast guy who has experience.

"If I knock him out, I would not sleep for a year!"

1 of 18 The Ultimate Floyd Mayweather Quiz: What his his nickname? 'Money' 'Big Bucks' 'Cash' 'Rich Kid'

But it will be a big ask to do so against one of the greatest boxers of all time, with Mayweather having won 27 of his 50 fights by KO, finishing his career with an undefeated record.

The former five-weight world champion is set to face the social media influencer on February 20, with the fight expected to take place on a helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab Jumeriah in front of a limited audience.

Mayweather claimed recently that fans will be desperate to get a ticket, a suggestion supported by social media star Belhasa.

He continued: "People think I'm crazy because boxing is big in London, but here? In Dubai boxing is fresh.

"People think I am a professional fighter. They go crazy when they see me.

"Everybody thinks I'm the Mayweather of Dubai!"

READ MORE: Canelo Alvarez is copying Floyd Mayweather, according to Keith Thurman

News Now - Sport News