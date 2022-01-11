Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jamie Vardy and Premier League football were a match made in heaven.

The Leicester hitman came up through the ranks of English football with his beloved Foxes, before taking to the top flight like a duck to water.

From the moment he stepped onto a Premier League pitch, Vardy looked like he belonged, and he knew it too.

As their spearhead of their attack, it was Vardy who helped drive Leicester to the most unlikely of title wins with his goals inspiring the charge towards glory.

He broke the Premier League record for scoring in the most consecutive games after slamming home for the 11th time in succession in a clash with Manchester United.

However, while his goalscoring exploits have been incredible over the years, it is his celebrations that will live long in the memory of the neutral fan.

The simple truth is Vardy is not a shy man and, regardless of where he scored his goal, home or away, he is always looking for an opportunity to wind-up the opposing fans.

When it comes to the not-so-subtle art of football sh**housery, Vardy is nothing short of a grandmaster.

The man simply doesn't care who the opponent is and has even gone as far as to ruthlessly wind up the fans at Sheffield United, his hometown club.

That was but one of many a moment that has seen Vardy incense opposing fans, though.

He recently howled at Wolves fans after scoring a goal, constantly cups his ears while staring down away ends and who can forget his incredible 'eagle' celebration against Crystal Palace.

Even the corner flags are no longer safe after Vardy absolutely wrecked one with a brutal two-footed challenge while celebrating yet another goal.

So, as the crowned prince of sh**housery turns 35, we thought we would celebrate by having a look at some of his greatest wind-up moments.

Incredible - the man is just something else.

It will be a dark day for the Premier League when the man opposing fans love to hate the most hangs up his boots.

For now, though, he continues on apace and who knows where he might strike next.

Happy birthday, Jamie Vardy!

