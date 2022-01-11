FIFA 22 Team of the Year: All TOTY Premier League Nominees Revealed
FIFA 22 Team of the Year is around the corner and the full list of the FUT TOTY Premier League Nominees has finally been revealed.
The FIFA community are able to vote for the players they believe deserve to be in this TOTY squad, and there are an abundance of players across European football to choose from.
There is a lot of great players who have had fantastic years in 2021, and with a lot of nominees it is very hard to chose a starting eleven squad who are worthy of receiving the special TOTY card.
With you only being able to pick one player for each position, you have to think very carefully, but no doubt a lot of the gaming community will be picking the same players.
All FIFA 22 FUT TOTY Premier League Nominees Revealed
There are a lot of players from the Premier League who have been nominated for the TOTY in FUT and this emphasises how strong the division is.
Here is the list of Premier league TOTY Nominees in full.
- Ederson - Manchester City
- Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa
- Édouard Mendy - Chelsea
- Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool
- Azpilicueta - Chelsea
- João Cancelo - Manchester City
- Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur
- Rúben Dias - Manchester City
- Antonio Rüdiger - Chelsea
- Luke Shaw - Manchester United
- Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United
- Kyle Walker - Manchester City
- Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United
- Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City
- Fabinho - Liverpool
- Phil Foden - Manchester City
- Jorginho - Chelsea
- N'Golo Kanté - Chelsea
- Mason Mount - Chelsea
- Declan Rice - West Ham United
- Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur
- Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United
- Jack Grealish - Manchester City
- Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur
- Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea
- Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Players like Salah, Dias, Rudiger, Kante and Jorginho have had amazing years, with most of them winning trophies along the way for their club, country or for both club and country.
It is quite likely that the majority of the Team of the Year votes will go to Premier League players, and some of the players from other leagues like Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will definitely get a lot of votes to.
Have you voted for the FIFA 22 FUT TOTY Squad yet? Who did you pick? Let us know in the comments down below!
