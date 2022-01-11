FIFA 22 Team of the Year: All TOTY Premier League Nominees Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Team of the Year is around the corner and the full list of the FUT TOTY Premier League Nominees has finally been revealed.

The FIFA community are able to vote for the players they believe deserve to be in this TOTY squad, and there are an abundance of players across European football to choose from.

There is a lot of great players who have had fantastic years in 2021, and with a lot of nominees it is very hard to chose a starting eleven squad who are worthy of receiving the special TOTY card.

With you only being able to pick one player for each position, you have to think very carefully, but no doubt a lot of the gaming community will be picking the same players.

All FIFA 22 FUT TOTY Premier League Nominees Revealed

There are a lot of players from the Premier League who have been nominated for the TOTY in FUT and this emphasises how strong the division is.

Here is the list of Premier league TOTY Nominees in full.

Ederson - Manchester City

Emiliano Martínez - Aston Villa

Édouard Mendy - Chelsea

Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Azpilicueta - Chelsea

João Cancelo - Manchester City

Cristian Romero - Tottenham Hotspur

Rúben Dias - Manchester City

Antonio Rüdiger - Chelsea

Luke Shaw - Manchester United

Kieran Trippier - Newcastle United

Kyle Walker - Manchester City

Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Fabinho - Liverpool

Phil Foden - Manchester City

Jorginho - Chelsea

N'Golo Kanté - Chelsea

Mason Mount - Chelsea

Declan Rice - West Ham United

Heung Min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Jack Grealish - Manchester City

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Players like Salah, Dias, Rudiger, Kante and Jorginho have had amazing years, with most of them winning trophies along the way for their club, country or for both club and country.

It is quite likely that the majority of the Team of the Year votes will go to Premier League players, and some of the players from other leagues like Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will definitely get a lot of votes to.

