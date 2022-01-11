Molineux transfer news: Wolves 'willing to lose' £25.2m star in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons that Wolves are now willing to let Adama Traore leave in January to prevent a situation where he runs his contract down and leaves for nothing.

Traore has entered the final 18 months of his deal and still hasn't signed a new contract at Molineux despite an offer being on the table for over a year.

Therefore, the flying winger, who started the FA Cup victory over Sheffield United on Sunday, has been strongly linked with Tottenham and Jones has hinted that Wolves could cash in on him.

What's the latest news with Traore?

Almost immediately after the transfer window opened, Tottenham revisited their interest in Traore after failing to sign him last summer. According to the Daily Mail, Spurs are trying to finalise a £20m deal for the 25-year-old, which is considerably less than the £50m that was being touted four months ago.

But since then, Traore has eaten up another five months of his contract, which means his value has decreased significantly.

Despite the interest from Spurs, Traore has continued to be used by Bruno Lage, starting 21 of Wolves' 22 games in all competitions this season, including the 3-0 FA Cup third round win last time out.

Tottenham, however, are confident of signing Traore before the window closes in just under three weeks' time, and Jones reckons that Wolves are now prepared to let him go this month.

What did Jones say about Traore?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Traore is one they're willing to lose now because they don't want to get into a situation where he leaves for free because his contract situation has rambled on."

Is Traore to Tottenham likely to happen?

Tottenham were keen in the summer and failed miserably, but with Antonio Conte at the helm, they look even more desperate to sign the £25.2m-rated attacker.

Reports have emerged that both Conte and Fabio Paratici like the winger, so if Wolves are open to selling him, like Jones said, then there's no reason why a deal can't be ironed out.

Therefore, if Traore himself is keen on joining Tottenham, which there's a good chance that will be the case, then there's good reason to believe that he'll end up in North London before 31 January.

