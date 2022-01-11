Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Francis Ngannou is the current UFC heavyweight champion. He won that honour on March 28, 2021 after defeating Stipe Miocic after 52 seconds in round two.

Standing at six foot three, weighing 249 pounds, Ngannou boasts an incredible 16-3-0 record. The ‘Predator’ is yet to fight since capturing UFC heavyweight gold, but is scheduled to compete on Saturday, January 22 against Ciryl Gane, who has a 10-win undefeated streak of his own coming into the fight.

The Cameroonian is undoubtedly one of the most feared strikers in the world of MMA and that’s getting recognised even away from the Octagon.

On February 4, the Jackass Forever movie will be released to cinemas and Ngannou will feature as part of the show.

A trailer has recently premiered on the ‘Paramount Pictures’ YouTube channel which shows what viewers can come to expect from the eventual release.

Of course, the video features insane clips of daring activities that aim to make people laugh, but for fight fans, one incident may have caught the eye.

We know the Jackass franchise has been looking into the mainstream in recent times, with Johnny Knoxville even appearing on WWE television attempting to get into the Royal Rumble in order to advertise the upcoming Jackass movie and complete another bucket list moment.

However, at 1:15 into the new trailer, Ngannou is seen sparring outdoors, seemingly in preparation to take part in a skit, once again showing the aspirations of Jackass to secure mind-blowing crossovers.

One of the Jackass members, Ethan, then comes into the shot wearing just white underwear as he prepares to take a punch to the nuts from the UFC heavyweight champion. Rather him than us, that's for sure!

Ngannou is known for vicious power behind his punches, so you can only imagine just how much damage he could do to someone... especially when hit in THAT area!

The aforementioned Johnny Knoxville even tricked the man subjected to the punch by reassuring him it would be a lightweight delivering the blow.

Unsurprisingly, the shock when Ngannou walked in was immense, but no doubt the rest of crew were still excited to see how it played out.

