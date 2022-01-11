Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Shikanoin Heizou Release Date (Leaked)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is set to be released into the game in late March 2022, and details have already been leaked regarding the release of Shikanoin Heizou into the Update.

Players have been speculating about the character for quite some time, and now a prominent leaker in the Genshin community has all but confirmed that they will be coming soon.

Whilst not a huge amount of information is known about the character right now, we do at least have an inclination as to when they will be released.

Here's everything you need to know about the recent leaks surrounding Shikanoin Heizou and their arrival as part of the Genshin Impact 2.6 Update.

Shikanoin Heizou Leaks

According to a recent leak from prominent Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha, players can expect Shikanoin Heizou to be released into the game as part of the 2.6 Update of the popular miHoYo title.

UBatcha has been a reliable source of Genshin information for quite some time, so we can expect Shikanoin Heizou to be added to the game around late March to early April when the 2.6 Update is expected to be released onto servers.

Shikanoin Heizou has received quite a bit of attention from the Genshin Impact community, with a number of fans creating their own versions of the soon to be released character.

It's worth noting however that the official design for the character has not yet been revealed, and miHoYo will likely try to keep this under wraps until the game goes into Beta mode for the 2.6 Update.

Not a huge amount is known about the character right now, other than the small bits of information that can be found during dialogue moments from characters.

Kano Nana is one of the attendants at the Grand Narukami Shrine and she is Heizou's distant cousin, so some information can be gleaned by speaking to her.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.6 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release at the end of March 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

