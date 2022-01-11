WWE Raw: Nikki A.S.H stuns fans with shock heel turn on Rhea Ripley

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The tag team partnership that was Nikki A.S.H and Rhea Ripley is no more.

The Nightmare called it quits with her former partner live on last night's episode of Raw, stating it was time the two went their separate ways.

Despite ending things on what looked to be a positive note, Nikki A.S.H left the crowd stunned with her follow up move.

After some protesting from the Scot, the two embraced and stressed they would remain friends despite Super Brutality breaking up.

But that wasn't the end of things for Nikki A.S.H.

As the segment looked ready to end, she attacked Ripley and left the Aussie on the canvas as boos erupted around the arena.

Watching her former ally from outside the ring, Raw's new heel grinned and said: "Almost Superheroes don't need any friends."

It was a move that few people saw coming. The loveable, always positive Nikki A.S.H completely switched her persona and turned on her partner and good friend.

The partnership between the two was also unexpected but fans warmed to the chalk and cheese style link-up.

Super Brutality went on to dominate the tag team scene, defeating former champions Natalya and Tamina for the Women's Tag Team title in September.

However, after the duo dropped the title to Carmella and Queen Zelina after a 63-day reign, things began to unravel. Matches were lost as a team and appearances for either star as an individual became rare.

While the end of the road for the partnership may have been an obvious conclusion, Nikki A.S.H's heel turn came as a huge shock.

Fans took to social media to discuss the switch up and speculated over the future of The Almost Superhero's persona.

"I definitely didn't see that coming," one Twitter user wrote.

"No way, this actually caught me off guard," said another.

Others have been wondering whether the Scot's former gimmick Nikki Cross will be making a return now she has shown a flash of villain in her.

Neither of the two stars have commented on this storyline switch up but it seems as though this won't be the last we see of Nikki A.S.H as a heel and potential feud sparking between the former allies.

You can watch WWE Raw every single week live in the UK on BT Sport.

