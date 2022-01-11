Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Surprise surprise, it was another busy night for WWE last night as they put on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

Bobby Lashley destroyed former Hurt Business members after meeting WWE Champion Brock Lesnar face-to-face

An extremely tense face-to-face encounter between Royal Rumble opponents kicked off the night as WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley exchanged some heated words about their impending dream matchup.

After Lesnar dropped everything on The All Mighty from a knock-knock joke to calling him a wannabe, former Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin hit the scene to launch an attack on Lashley, which resulted in The All Mighty picking apart both men and driving them both furiously into the ring post.

Alpha Academy def. Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

The highly-anticipated rematch between Alpha Academy’s Otis & Chad Gable and RK-Bro’s Randy Orton & Riddle ended with new Raw Tag Team Champions crowned.

The shocking title change came when Gable countered an RKO by pushing The Viper directly into a massive Powerslam by Otis, closing the book on RK-Bro’s reign and ushering in a new era for The Alpha Academy.

Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode & Apollo Crews def. United States Champion Damian Priest & The Street Profits

A blockbuster Six-Man Tag Team Match saw United States Champion Damian Priest join forces with Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford to take on The Dirty Dawgs & Apollo Crews.

The action was thrilling and came to a conclusion when Dolph Ziggler nailed Dawkins with his signature Zig Zag to pick up the all-important victory for himself, Robert Roode and Crews.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins def. Big E

Following a declaration that he will indeed challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble, Seth “Freakin” Rollins found himself in a one-on-one showdown against an upcoming Royal Rumble Match competitor, former WWE Champion Big E.

The Visionary made a huge statement in this hard-hitting battle when he finally connected with his patented Stomp to overcome Big E for the victory.

Nikki A.S.H. severed her friendship with Rhea Ripley

Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. were not exactly on the same page to start their exclusive interview.

The Almost Superhero started it off by challenging Carmella & Queen Zelina to another title rematch, but that is not what Ripley had in mind.

The Nightmare went on to explain that the two should go their separate ways as a tag team and remain friends, and A.S.H. initially seemed to agree in an emotional exchange.

The tide quickly turned, however, when A.S.H. attacked her former partner, viciously targeting Ripley’s throat and exclaiming that “Almost Superheroes don’t need friends!”

Omos def. local competitor

Just prior to this match, an on-the-run Reggie had an unfortunate encounter with Omos backstage. The colossus warned the former 24/7 Champion to watch his match closely because the same would be in store for Reggie next week.

Omos made his way to the ring and absolutely crushed his opponent, cementing his victory over one of Philadelphia’s own with a devastating two-handed Chokeslam.

AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory ended in a no-contest

With Austin Theory once again aiming to impress Mr. McMahon and AJ Styles looking to build momentum into his match against Grayson Waller on tomorrow night’s NXT 2.0, the stakes were high in this back-and-forth affair.

Just when Styles had Theory in position to connect with his Phenomenal Forearm, the aforementioned Waller hit the ring and attacked The Phenomenal One, leading Theory to snap a quick selfie before Styles fought off his NXT rival.

Doudrop def. Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to earn a Raw Women’s Championship opportunity against Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch made sure to get a front-row seat at the announce table for this thriller of a main event as Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Doudrop battled it out to determine her next challenger.

The match culminated when Big Time Becks swooped into the action to break up Belair’s pin attempt on Morgan, allowing Doudrop to pick up the shocking victory by connecting with a huge Banzai Drop.

Following the bout, the Raw Women’s Champion and her new challenger came face to face, and Lynch slapped Doudrop across the face.

Big Time Becks then got a little greedy and attempted a Manhandle Slam, but Doudrop countered and tossed the champion out of the ring, making a big-time statement of her own heading toward Royal Rumble.

