Tottenham transfer news: Paratici may have made big mistake with decision on £14.6m star

French journalist Adam White reckons that Tottenham midfielder Pape Sarr's development has been stalled by his "abject season".

Spurs signed the teenager on a permanent deal from Metz last summer before sending him straight back out on loan to the Ligue 1 outfit.

But White has been disappointed with the 19-year-old's progression in the French top-flight.

How has Sarr performed this season?

Having sealed a dream move to the Premier League in August, Sarr would have been hoping to knuckle down in France and impress the senior figures at Tottenham.

However, according to WhoScored, he's been Metz 13th-best player this season with an average rating of 6.43. He's scored once and laid on one assist in 13 Ligue 1 starts, making five substitute appearances, too.

Sarr, Tottenham's only midfield addition in the summer, is currently away at the African Cup of Nations with Senegal preparing for his first major tournament, which should be a valuable experience for him.

But White doesn't think that Tottenham will be overly pleased with his progress, considering Fabio Paratici and co. forked out £14.6m for his services more than four months ago.

What did White say about Sarr?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "But the thing with Sarr at the moment is that he's had a pretty abject season.

"Perhaps, with Tottenham loaning him back and they're not getting the development, progression, and game-time that they would have hoped to have gotten from him playing in a team third from Ligue 1 bottom."

Does Sarr have a future at Tottenham?

The first thing to consider here is that Conte didn't sign Sarr, nor has he probably even met the young midfielder. He was bought by Nuno Espirito Santo, who had clearly seen something in him to convince the hierarchy to pay a considerable fee for his services.

Therefore, it's difficult to predict exactly what will happen to Sarr. Presumably, he'll come back to Hotspur Way and then Conte and his staff will get a first proper look at him before deciding what's next.

In terms of competing for a place in Tottenham's midfield, Tanguy Ndombele's potential departure later this month would be good news for Sarr. Providing Ndombele does get his move away from North London, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Winks are Conte's only midfield options, so Sarr will be hoping Paratici doesn't sign anyone this window.

