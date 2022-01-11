Dying Light 2: What is the Completion Time?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Dying Light 2 have confirmed how long it will take to complete their all-new game following recent backlash they received.

Techland were forced to respond following a recent post that they put out on Twitter which stated that the game would take at least 500 hours to complete and equated it to a "walk from Warsaw to Madrid."

They then added to this after receiving criticism from segments of the gaming community by saying this is in relation to "maxing out the game" and finishing every side quest, as well as the main storyline, with those complaints suggesting this was far too long for a main game.

Nevertheless, Techland have gone into further detail regarding this by giving precise timelines regarding how long it will take to finish each respective section of Dying Light 2, and how much of your time you will have to sacrifice in order to do so.

Dying Light 2 Completion Time

As a result of the scrutiny that the Polish gaming organisation received, they provided clarification on their recent claims with three separate times.

They suggested that it would take 20 hours to complete the main story of Dying Light 2, which is usually what most people expect from a modern video game.

Techland added that it would take 80 hours to finish the main story and all of the optional side quests that come with it.

The 500-hour claim was expanded upon and said that this was in line with the following:

Max out Dying Light 2

Complete main story

Finish all side quests

Checking every place on the map

Uncover every bit of dialogue

Find and locate all collectables

Dying Light 2 will be released on 4th February 2022 for Microsoft Windows (PC), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

