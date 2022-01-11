Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Mobile 1 Season 2022 is around the corner and some promo images have been officially revealed to the gaming community.

There is a lot of excitement around this new season due to the fact that not only is it the first one in 2022, but it is an evolution of the game as the seasons reset.

The developers have tried to keep a lot close to their chest with Season 1 2022, and a lot more than normal, but they are finally starting to reveal some teasers ahead of this new season going live.

Season 1 2022 will bring new maps, weapons, characters, customisation and more, and no doubt the expectations are high ahead of its release.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 1 2022: Promo Images Revealed

Many in the gaming community have been looking out and have been desperate for teasers around this new season. Finally the developers have teased some promo images and they do actually show a lot coming to Call of Duty Mobile Season 1.

When a new season comes out, there are updates, bug fixes and weapon balances, but in all honesty, the main thing the gaming community are looking out for is the new content coming to the game.

These latest promo images were revealed on social media by the Call of Duty Mobile New and Leaks Twitter page and can be seen down below.

From these images, you can see a glimpse of what looks to be three new maps as well as three new characters coming to the game.

This is very exciting and all of this new content looks fresh and not just like content which has been rushed for the new season.

As we get closer to the release of Season 1 2022 around Thursday 17th January 2022, excitement is building, and these new images will see the excitement levels increase even more.

With this just being one of many teasers to come, the gaming community should get a really good idea of what type of season will be coming when the first of 2022 goes live.

