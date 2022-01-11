Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There are new WWE Raw Tag Team Champions in Alpha Academy, after they defeated RK-Bro on last night's WWE Raw.

The team of Chad Gable and Otis, known as Alpha Academy were given a championship opportunity after defeating RK-Bro in a non-title bout on last week's Monday Night Raw and pulled off a shock victory to end Randy Orton and Riddle's reign as champs.

The surprising change came when Chad Gable countered an RKO by pushing The Viper directly into a massive Powerslam by Otis. The resulting pinball ended RK-Bro's reign with the belts, which they've held since defeating AJ Styles and Omos at last year's SummerSlam.

The win marks a first tag team championship for both Alpha Academy and Otis, while this is a fourth time Gable has tasted tag team gold, having previously shared success with Jason Jordan as part of American Alpha in both NXT and on SmackDown and later in a team with Bobby Roode on Raw. The team could now renew a rivalry with The Street Profits over the titles, once Dawkins and Ford have competed in The Royal Rumble.

The defeat for RK-Bro will now spark speculation that we're headed for a potential break-up of the pair, especially as WrestleMania season is on the horizon. A match between Randy Orton and Riddle would be viewed as a top-drawer bout for the two-night extravaganza across April 2 and 3 this spring, and a heel turn from either man would easily set up a possible clash in Dallas.

