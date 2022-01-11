Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Dainsleif Potentially Returning (Leak)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is set to be released into the game in late March 2022, and details have already been leaked regarding the potential return of Dainsleif as part of the latest iteration of the game.

Dainsleif has information on the lost region of Khaenri'ah, and players that are intrigued by the game's lore will absolutely want to make sure that they find and speak to Dainsleif when he makes another appearance in Genshin Impact as part of the 2.6 Update.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential return of Dainsleif to Genshin Impact as part of the 2.6 Update.

Dainsleif Return

The leak for the return of Dainsleif broke on social media via reputable Genshin Impact leaker UBatcha.

Whilst the insider noted that the leak was "questionable," it is likely to be legitimate as the leaker is one of the more reliable sources of information when it comes to Genshin Impact.

The leak means that the 2.6 Update will be quite significant for the Traveler and the story of the game. Dainsleif usually comes back into the game and brings information about the history of the world of Genshin, as well as the Abyss.

The last appearance of Dainsleif in the game gave players a ton of information about their missing sibling, as well as all the ways that the world of Genshin Impact has changed over the years.

It's not currently known exactly what role Dainsleif will be playing when he makes his return as part of the 2.6 Update, but it is likely to be a major Archon Quest that will tell players been more about the world of Genshin.

Completing whatever quest is brought alongside the return of Dainsleif will likely also give players a huge amount of rewards upon completion, but this is not currently confirmed.

We're expecting that even more information for the 2.6 Update will be leaked ahead of the official release at the end of March 2022, so keep checking back on GiveMeSport for all of the latest on the game!

