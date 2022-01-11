FFVII The First SOLDIER Season Two: Release Date, Season Pass and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FFVII The First SOLDIER has been a major success since it was released onto mobile in late 2021, and we've got all the information you need on Season Two of the battle royale.

The game's first season, Rise of Shinra, is currently in full swing and will be lasting just a little bit longer ahead of the as of yet unnamed Season Two.

Here's everything you need to know about FFVII The First SOLDIER Season Two, including the release date, Season Pass and more.

Release Date

It is not currently known what the release date will be for the second season of FFVII The First SOLDIER.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier season 1, Rise of Shinra, ends on Monday February 28, 2022, so it is likely that Season Two will start shortly after, potentially on Tuesday March 1st 2022.

Season Pass

Square Enix has not yet confirmed what will be part of the Season Pass for Season Two of FFVII The First SOLDIER.

The following was part of the first season's Season Pass, so it is likely that we will see a similar amount of content added as part of the game's second season pass.

Unlock the season pass for access to costumes including Rufus (FF7R), Scorpion Sentinel, Military-Issue Long Coat, Unknown Entity, and more, then take to the battlefield in style.

Character Skins

SOLDIER: 3rd Class (FF7R)

Shinra Backpack

Shock Trooper Outfit (Free)

Shinra Helmet

Hojo (FF7R)

Candidate Backpack (Free)

Unknown Entity

Missile Pod

Military-Issue Long Coat

Riot Trooper Shield

Scorpion Sentinel

Shinra Crate

President Bust

Rufus (FF7R)

Vehicle Skins

Commander Chocobo Skin

Unknown Entity Helicopter

Scorpion Sentinel Chocobo Skin

Scorpion Sentinel Utility Vehicle

Weapon Skins

Keep Out (All Guns)

Military Claws (Hand-to-Hand Skin)

Unknown Entity Paint (All Guns)

Scorpion Sentinel Camo (Free) (All Guns)

Scorpion Sentinel (MP-60 Type A (SMG) Skin)

Mako Camo (All Guns)

Sword of Supremity (Sword Skin)

Banners

Midgar Wireframe (Free)

Hojo (FF7R)

Model 87 Longsword (Free)

Mako Reactor

Church Reno

Scorpion Sentinel

President Shinra (FF7R)

Rufus (FF7R)

Other Items

Emotes

Hologram: Shinra Logo (Free)

Prepare to Fight

Ten-hut!

Hologram: Slug-ray

Raise Hand

Hologram: No Entry

Hologram: Scorpion Sentinel

Currency

Shinra Pack Tickets

Gil

Moogle Medals

Shinra Credits

Other

Chocobo Greens

Chocobo Nuts

Next Season Pass (Unlocked at level 80)

Title: "Rise of Shinra" (Unlocked at Level 150)

We will update this page as and when Square Enix confirms what will be part of the second season of FFVII The First SOLDIER!

