Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The all-new F1 2022 game is expected to be revealed later this year and questions are being asked by fans whether it will be available for the Nintendo Switch.

The virtual racing sim took off in 2021 following events that happen on the real circuits around the world and on many television screens around the world, with the sport's overall profile greatly increasing thanks to the epic battle we saw between world champion Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

New rules and regulations for the 2022 season means that we will have cars with an exciting new look and could be a game-changer as far as wheel-to-wheel racing is concerned.

With this in mind, fans of the racing games are hugely looking forward to seeing how EA and Codemasters can syndicate the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship and how they can bring the excitement to living rooms across the globe once more.

Last year's game saw Nintendo Switch players miss out on the opportunity to join the action. So will 2022 be any different?

Read more: F1 2022 Game: Release Date, Features, Tracks, Gameplay, Pre Order, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

Is F1 2022 Coming to Nintendo Switch?

(Credit: Autosport)

At the time of writing, no confirmation has been made from EA in regards to whether F1 2022 will be brought out for Nintendo Switch. Because the game has not been announced yet, this information is not likely to be disclosed anytime soon.

Last year, the world reveal for F1 2021 was unveiled on 15th April 2021 and was released the following July.

If the timeframes are the same this time around, then we could find whether F1 2022 will come to Nintendo Switch in April 2022 - although this is purely speculation at the moment.

Of course, we will update this article and bring you the very latest on everything concerning F1 2022 as soon as more details are revealed by EA and Codemasters in the coming days, weeks and months ahead.

So, stick with us and keep your eyes peeled!

WE'RE GIVING AWAY £500 WORTH OF GIVEMESPORT MERCHANDISE!

You can find all of the latest F1 2022 News and everything Gaming related right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News