Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, that is not up for debate.

He has an astonishing joint-record 20 Grand Slam singles titles in the men's game, which includes a record nine Australian Opens.

He is currently ranked world number one by the association of tennis professionals and it's not the first time he’s achieved the top rank either.

Djokovic has a career win record of 83.2% and 2021 was an incredibly successful year for him. He won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in one of his most successful years to date.

However, it may be difficult for 2022 to be just as impressive.

The Serbian was denied entry into Australia despite seemingly having a vaccine exemption. This led to his visa being cancelled and him being placed in a hotel quarantine until the situation had been resolved.

The news has been overwhelmed with constant updates over appeals from Djokovic’s side and the ongoing legal battle that has been long and unprecedented.

Twitter user @ivtc0 has revealed a transcript of the process between Novak and a Border Force Officer at the height of his visa struggles.

The script shows a conversation that happened at 3:55 in the morning, featuring the moment Djokovic found out about the intention to cancel his visa.

The officer is very straight forward with their news and the Serbian meets this with pure confusion.

At certain points, Djokovic is just lost for words at the idea of what the legal system was asking of him.

It was revealed that the tennis star was given just 20 extra minutes to find any additional information that could change his verdict, even at such an early hour.

The Serbian and his team had already tried their best to obtain permission to enter the country and he very credibly pointed out that he wouldn’t have even been in the position to be denied entry if he wasn’t fit to travel based on the current rules anyway.

It’s an utterly baffling situation and the transcript makes for incredibly emotional reading.

