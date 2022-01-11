Aston Villa transfer news: Villans 'definitely interested' in £11.7m ace compared to Bale

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa are 'definitely interested' in signing long-term transfer target Aaron Hickey before the January window slams shut, according to The Athletic journalist Gregg Evans.

Steven Gerrard was appointed as the Midlands club's head coach in November, but it has been claimed that Hickey worked his way onto Villa's radar prior to the 41-year-old's arrival in the dugout.

What's the latest news involving Hickey?

Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has revealed that Villa have approached Hickey's current employers Bologna in the hope of striking a deal.

Dorsett suggests Gerrard was impressed by the left-back's performances when he did battle with the ex-Hearts man during his time at the Rangers helm.

However, Villa are facing competition from Italian giants AC Milan, who have also registered an interest and will step up their pursuit if Theo Hernandez exits the San Siro.

Scottish Premiership Celtic have also been linked as they hope to take Hickey back to his homeland, but Gerrard's charges may have the upper-hand when it comes to attempting to win the race for Hickey's signature.

That is because the 19-year-old, who is valued by Transfermarkt at £11.7million, has previously admitted to wanting to secure a move to the Premier League following his stint in Serie A.

What has Gregg Evans said about Hickey?

Evans believes Hickey fits the profile of player Gerrard is looking to welcome to Villa Park during his first transfer window since taking charge.

However, the journalist has confirmed that the head coach is not the only admirer of the Scotsman behind the scenes.

Evans told GIVEMESPORT: "They're definitely interested in Bologna's Aaron Hickey.

"He's a player that has been on the radar for some time, even before Gerrard came into the club.

"He can play on both sides, is very young and fits into the model that Villa are trying to recruit."

What would Hickey add to Villa's squad?

There is no denying that Hickey has a bright future and he was named among Marca's 11 players to look out for in 2022.

The Spanish media outlet even likened the teenager to a 'young Gareth Bale', which is no mean feat considering he has gone onto win some of football's biggest trophies, including the Champions League four times.

Heading overseas has not seemed to faze Hickey, who has enjoyed a fine season for Bologna and even shown his attacking capabilities by finding the back of the net four times in 19 appearances.

That is more goals than fellow left-back Matt Targett has scored in the entirety of his Villa career.

