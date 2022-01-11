Hoops transfer news: Celtic 'in driving seat' to land £3m star Ange will know all about

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons that Celtic are in the "driving seat" to sign ex-Birmingham City midfielder Riley McGree.

Ange Postecoglou has already added three players to his squad in the shape of Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate. And Jones said that the Hoops are well-placed to make a fourth signing of the window in McGree.

What do we know about McGree?

The Australian midfielder might be a name known to British football fans due to his recent spell with Birmingham, although his name was already familiar before he moved to St Andrew's. That's because during a loan spell with Newcastle Jets four years ago, the 23-year-old scored a scorpion kick that was nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award goal of the year.

Despite his outrageous effort, McGree didn't even make the top-three, but it underlined the type of quality that he possesses.

McGree is currently playing in the USA with Charlotte FC after recently returning from a 12-month spell with the Blues where he scored three goals and laid on two assists.

But whilst the midfielder struggled to perform consistently in the Championship, his record in the A-League is outstanding.

McGree has been directly involved in 32 goals in just 76 appearances, which appears to have impressed Celtic, who will be hoping to continue their title bid once they return from their winter break.

The Daily Record believe that Celtic are willing to pay around £3m for McGree's services and Jones provided a positive update on the Hoops' pursuit of the midfielder.

What did Jones say about McGree?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "All I've heard on it is that Middlesbrough were very interested in signing him and still are, but Celtic are in the driving seat."

Would this be a good signing for Celtic?

For just £3m, this could be another smart piece of business by Postecoglou. According to the Daily Record, Postecoglou himself is taking a "hands-on" role in trying to convince McGree to join the Hoops, which could do the trick.

The Celtic boss knows all about McGree after handing him his first call-up to the Australia squad when he was manager back in 2017. The midfielder wouldn't make his Socceroo's debut under Postecoglou but has since gone on to win six caps.

McGree is generally unproven outside of Australia but given the success stories of some of his signings in Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kyogo Furuhashi, this could yet prove another masterstroke from the Celtic boss.

